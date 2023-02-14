The adventurer spoke to the Derbyshire Times about the event.

He said: “It will be an evening of entertainment, I'll be sharing stories of climbing Everest, rowing the Atlantic, flying and cycling around the world, as well as being rescued in the Indian Ocean.

“But most importantly I'll be sharing the mindset and things I have learned along the way that can be applied in anyone's life to start working towards their own goals, as well as providing a step-by-step guide to anyone that is feeling stuck. I believe everything we do in life is in the mind, hence the tour being called - It's All Mental.”

British adventurer James Ketchell on the summit of Everest

James began his journey in 2010 when he set out to row across the Atlantic: “I only had a goal of rowing across the Atlantic, I never actually woke up and decided I was going to do all three things. One thing just lead on to another.

“After rowing the Atlantic I met someone who became a good friend and I was invited on an Everest expedition, I wasn't sure if I would be able to do it, but I knew I wouldn't get the opportunity again and decided I would try to make it happen. I was very lucky to be able to stand on top of Mt Everest, it was physically very difficult for me.

“I had always liked cycling and decided that cycling around the world was something I really wanted to do. I had found some purpose with my expeditions and started to feel happy.”

For others looking to pursue similar feats, James had this to say: “I would say, be patient, raising sponsorship in order to take on big challenges is by far the hardest part. But it's possible, in my experience the challenges have never been as hard as raising the money.

British adventurer James Ketchell in the Atlantic Ocean

“Also, talk to other people who have done similar journeys, you'll find people will help you. You need to get used to uncertainty, and don't take rejection personally, also you need to take ownership of everything you do, never blame other people or circumstances for not getting the outcomes you want.

“Ultimately I would say the best advice I could give someone is. just have a good attitude and a positive mindset and you'll pretty much be able to achieve any big adventure.”

James is also proud to support many charities including Kindled Spirit which support and empower young women who have been through difficult circumstances and mental health and suicide prevention charity, aimed at young adults.

He said:”I only work with small charities, where my involvement can make some difference.”

British adventurer James Ketchell finishing his cycling tour of the world at Greenwich Park

Taking on many challenges, James has found a new perspective on life: “It has made me realise that human beings are capable of so much more than we think, myself included, I had no confidence or ambition when I was younger, I constantly worried about what other people thought of me.

“As I have gained experience in life and have undertaken difficult journeys it has given me confidence, to believe in myself and push forward. It's really not as hard to achieve the things you want as one may think, you just have to start and keep trying.

“I believe there is so much opportunity in this world, but no one is going to knock on your door and say, "surprise I'm the best opportunity you've ever had", but if you put yourself out there, quickly you'll start finding amazing opportunities.”