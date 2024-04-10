Britain’s most luxurious train the Northern Belle set to call at Chesterfield

That’s beecause there is a strict dress code aboard the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express.

A spokesman explained: “This is a rather special train and we do like to keep up standards. So we do ask our guests not to wear jeans or trainers. After all, they are paying a lot of money and we won’t only be taking them to Edinburgh. We will also be transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel. A time when nothing was too much for the pampered passengers.”

The train, which has already sold out, despite tickets costing £440, will be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive. It will set out from Derby at 7.20am on Saturday, May 4, before picking up more passengers from Chesterfield at 7.45am.

Passengers will be handed their first glass of champagne after boarding over a red carpet laid across the station platform. Then they will be served a three-course brunch during the five-hour journey north.

After exploring the Scottish capital, passengers will be return to a champagne reception on the train. They will tuck into a five-course banquet with wine on the way home.

The Northern Belle will make more trips to Edinburgh from Derby in September and November. There will also be a steam-hauled journey over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line in October and a slap-up Christmas Lunch trip in December. Fares on the train start at £295. For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk

1 . Lizzie & Northern Belle.jpg On the right tracks … crimson-painted steam locomotive Princess Elizabeth hauls the Northern Belle over the Settle-Carlise line Photo: Northern Belle Photo Sales

2 . Travel in styke ... the luxury Harlech carriage on the Northern Belle.JPG Luxury …. one of the 1930s-style Pullman carriages aboard the Northern Belle Photo: Northern Belle Photo Sales

3 . Tangmere-2.jpg Full steam ahead … a locomotive called Tangmere prepares to pull the Northern Belle train Photo: Adobe Photo Sales

4 . What's for dinner_ ... a passenger studies the Northeren Belle menu.jpeg What’s for dinner … passengers study the menu aboard the Northern Belle Photo: Northern Belle Photo Sales