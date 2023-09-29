Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular funnyman is part of a lineup for a comedy night at the village’s Parish Hall on Saturday, October 21. The nights lineup also includes, comedian Dominic Woodward and ukulele playing, comedy musician, The Edi Johnston Bit. The evening’s entertainment will be hosted by Anthony Williams with tickets still available at £12. They can either be purchased at the door on the night or at https://rockcentralpromotions.com/gigs/.

This is the first comedy gig that the Parish Hall has hosted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Parish Hall reveals that getting Jack to perform at the village was completely unplanned. The Hall had requested a lineup from Rock Central promotions and the BGT and Trollied star was one of the names that were put forward.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashover Parish Hall will be hosting their first comedy night in October.

In a statement, a Spokesperson for the Parish Hall said: “We are delighted to announce the date for our first comedy night at Ashover Parish Hall and even more excited that BGT finalist Jack Carrol is headlining the show.

"The hall staff and its trustees have been working hard to try and pull together a variety of events and hope that we can put events on that will appeal to everyone and bring the Parish Hall back to being the heart of the community. A comedy night was suggested and we have worked with the guys at Rock Central promotions who have secured a fab line up for us. We cannot wait to see the show”.

After Rock Central Promotions were approached by the Parish Hall, the company teamed up with local comedy club, Laffa Cake Comedy, who had put on three successful comedy gigs in the nearby Old Poet’s Corner pub, also in Ashover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Started by local Comedian, Greg Phillips, Laffa Cake Comedy have been organising comedy events at various venues across North East Derbyshire. Their comedy gigs have seen headliners like: Roger Monkhouse, Scott Bennett, Steve Royle & Jo Enright.