Britain's Got Talent finalist Maxwell Thorpe to play Matlock fundraising gig for hospital baby unit

The opera singer, who started out busking in Bakewell, came to national attention this year with his remarkable run in the reality show – but on Wednesday, July 6, he will headline the Edgefold Club.

Organiser Becky Theodoulou, who owns Darley Dale Fish Bar with husband Theo, said: “I’ve known Maxwell since I first saw him perform on the street in Chesterfield a few years ago.

“His son was born early so the neonatal unit is special to him too. When I told him about this event he agreed straight away.”

BGT finalist Maxwell Thorpe.

Becky, 35, hosted an autumn/winter fashion show at the venue in February which raised £2,000 for the unit, as she seeks to repay the kindness shown to her family when son Stefan was born 11 weeks early in 2019.

She said: “I always say they cared for a piece of my heart when I wasn’t able to. Stefan weighed just 3lb 3oz when he was born, so he spent a month in hospital.

“As first time parents it’s scary enough, without those complications. The care he received was second to none, and for us the nurses became more like friends.”

The money raised will help to buy equipment and resources for the unit.

Becky Theodoulou with her son Stefan.

The show starts at 7pm and will feature summer collections from high street brands like River Island, M&S and Dorothy Perkins.