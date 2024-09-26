Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A well-known Brimington litter picker is undertaking another impressive charity challenge.

Lee Brassington is set to complete a 24-hour litter pick to help clean Chesterfield and raise funds for Bluebell Wood, a local hospice providing care for terminally ill children. Funds for Bluebell Wood can be donated via Lee's Just Giving Page.

Lee is planning to set off from his Brimington home at 6am tomorrow, September 27 and continue litter picking around Chesterfield for 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I will start as soon as it’s light in the morning around 6 o’clock. Litter-picking in the dark is going to be quite hard. I’ve never done that before so it’s going to be new for me. I have a couple of head torches so I will have a headtorch on when I am rummaging around on the floor and in the bushes trying to find litter. I am going to try to stick to more public areas with street lights when it’s dark. I hope the weather will get better and the rain will hold off.”

Lee Brassington is set to complete a 24-hour litter pick to help clean Chesterfield and raise funds for Bluebell Wood

Lee is planning to start his litter pick in Brimington, before heading to Whittington Moor and walking along Sheffield Road into town. Later, he will head down Derby Road to Clay Cross and Holmewood and he will get back home through Hasland and Spital.

Lee added: “The route might be subject to change because it depends on how much time it will take to litter pick in certain areas.”

The 254-hour litter-pick comes after Lee raised £2,710 for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice earlier this year when he completed his own version of the Three Peaks Challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally, the challenge involved climbing the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours. Lee’s aim was to complete the challenge within 24 days – and walk 468 miles between the mountains.

Lee said: "I do a big charity thing for Bluebell Wood once a year usually but I thought I wanted to do something else for the hospice in between. The previous challenge was a 24-day challenge, so this one will be a 24-hour one.”

Lee will be posting updates from his litter pick on the Chesterfield Litter Pickers Facebook Page.