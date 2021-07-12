Brimington business Robinsons Caravans reports surge in trade from Derbyshire's young families planning staycations

A motor home offers a young family freedom and flexibility. Photo: Shutterstock/JaySi

Jarrod Clay, managing director of Robinsons Caravans which has sites at Brimington and Worksop, said: “We have seen an increase in sales of around 50 percent compared to the same period last year, taking into account the period of time the business was forced to close.

"A lot of this has been driven by people not being able to travel abroad due to the pandemic and holidaying in the UK.”

The business has noticed that more young families have bought a caravan or motor home than in previous years.

Camper vans are a great option for families who enjoy spending holidays in different places. Photo: Shutterstpcl/Artem Voropai

Jarrod said: “Historically our biggest age group of customers are those aged 55 plus, probably at the time of their life where the children have grown up and left home, have a small or no mortgage giving them more disposable income to spend on a leisure vehicle.

"Whilst this still remains the largest group we have seen a real increase of around 25% of younger families.

"I think we have all heard of the increase during the lockdown in the amount of people who bought a dog, and what better way to be able to get away and take your pet with you than a caravan or motor home.

"The beauty of a caravan or motor home is it can take you literally on any type of holiday you choose. You could be at any of the amazing coastal sites across the UK one minute and then inland into the Peak District, for example, the next week.”

Jordan Singh (sales executive), Leah Kirby (aftersales manager), Jarrod Clay (managing director), Mo Miah (chief finance officer), Lee Ferreday (sales administrator), Brian Hayes (sales executive) at Robinsons Caravans, Ringwood Road, Brimington. Photo by Leading Imagery/Andy Hibberd

A new caravan costs on average around £25,000 and a motor home £50,000.

Robinsons deals in new caravans from Swift, Bailey, Coachman and Hymer and new motor homes from Bailey and offer a good selection of quality pre-owned vehicles at both of its branches.

Thirty members of staff work at the Brimington site and there are 25 employees at Worksop.

Jarrod said: “The parts I love about running the business is the passion and enthusiasm that the staff have for the products we sell and their desire to deliver a great customer experience.

"We certainly all feel like we belong to a family and from a customer point of view it is so rewarding helping someone purchase the first and future caravan or motor home that they can enjoy and make fantastic memories in.”

Robinsons Caravans was launched around 1963 and has occupied its current site at Ringwood Road, Brimington, since 1999 after relocating from Holland Road in Chesterfield.

The business was owned by its original founder John Robinson up until his retirement in 2019. Jarrod said: “Robinsons is now owned by the MBH corporation but still retains that family feel and values.”

