Bridge over canal in Derbyshire town approved - despite criticism over how suitable it is for wheelchair users

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire council’s plans for a bridge over a canal has been approved despite criticism over how suitable it is for wheelchair users and those with mobility issues.

At an Erewash Borough Council meeting on September 18 councillors approved the authority’s plans for a bridge for cyclists and pedestrians over the Erewash Canal in Bennett Street, Long Eaton, accessed through the under-development housing estate at the former Britannia Mills.

The scheme forms part of nearly £6 million of the council’s £24.8 million Town Deal Fund, which the council received in 2021 and must spend by March 2026, leaving 18 months to spend the money for the bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Allan, a town deal board member on behalf of St Laurence Church, said the bridge designs were “not fit for purpose” because it is too narrow and steep.

The proposed landing site of the Britannia Mills Bridge in Long Eaton.

He claimed health and safety issues were “falling on deaf ears”.

A planning agent speaking on behalf of the applicants, the council itself, said it had ensured all the needs of people set to use the route had been met.

He said the 3.5-metre width requirements applied to bridges where there are expected to be 330 cyclists per hour, while this bridge was expected to see 550 cyclists per day, with the design compliant with Department for Transport advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Curtis Howard, lead member for planning and regeneration, said the scheme would provide a “major benefit” for Long Eaton.

He said: “The current distance from the Derby Road and Bennett Street bridges over the canal is more than a mile. This would cut that in half.

“Further delays to the project would put it in peril of overrunning the funding deadline 18 months away.”

Cllr Kevin Miller said the authority risked losing the money for the bridge if it was not approved at the meeting without further delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ann Mills said: “If this was a private developer then their ability to fund it would not be considered. This is a substandard piece of infrastructure if you are a wheelchair user or have mobility issues. We should reject it and hopefully it will be improved.”

Cllr Mick Pace said: “It may present some problems to some people. It is less steep than West Park.”

Cllr Harry Atkinson said: “In comparison to the bridge south of this it is not as pretty but we need to build this sort of infrastructure.”

In June, the council approved another bridge over the canal, linking Broad Street to West Park, via a curving, modern sail-like structure with a waterside terrace and places to launch kayaks and host food and drink vendors.