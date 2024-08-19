Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LIttle braveheart Calvin Watkinson loves playing in the dream bedroom that his devoted parents have created for him.

Three-year-old Calvin has autism, severe epilepsy and was born with hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid on his brain.

His mum and dad Claire and Lloyd are full-time carers for Calvin who is their only child. Claire said: "Calvin has had 30 to 40 seizures - two where he had to be resuscitated because he stopped breathing, which was scary.

"He hasn't said his first words or ever responded to his name but despite that he is the most chilled out placid little dude. He is so amazing and brave....he's a little love. Everyone says that he is such a well-behaved little boy. He is very affectionate and he loves to hug a lady."

Calvin Watkinson with his mum Claire and dad Lloyd who have created a soft play bedroom for their little boy who has autism and severe epilepsy.

Claire got plenty of hugs from Calvin when he saw how his parents had transformed his bedroom at the family's home in Mickley. Claire said: "The bedroom wasn't safe for Calvin. We needed something that was soft so if he did have a seizure it would prevent him from having a significant injury. I'd been looking around for padding, at getting soft play pieces and attaching them to walls and maybe doing it gradually. It is very expensive; we thought it would cost about £5,000 and would have taken us a long time to afford that.

"Then while scrolling through eBay one day I found the bargain of all bargains. A whole nursery soft play set up – wall padding, floor padding, a lot of play pieces, a ball pit with loads of balls – being sold off at only £126. They were converting an old nursery into a care home and the seller was a builder who was tasked with taking it all down. I think I got it a minute after he'd put it on eBay. It was a lucky find.

"We travelled to Nottingham where the builders had taken it out and they had it on the front waiting for us. Thankfully, we have a trailer as it was a lot bigger than it was in the pictures and it was really heavy.

"We were so excited. As soon as we got it home we got to work stripping his room, putting the flooring down and attaching the soft play pieces to the wall. It took us about three or four hours to put together. The set-up was a similar size to Calvin's room so we were able to recreate it.

Calvin jumps for joy in his bedroom in Mickley.

"Calvin was over the moon. He jumped up and down clapping his hands.

"We’ve never had a problem with bedtime since then – he just needed that extra stimulation. He’s really happy there, he plays in his room before bedtime and because he’s been jumping up and down, he’s tired and sleeps really well.”

Two cameras set up in Calvin’s room to detect seizures also enable his parents to watch their son having fun. Claire said: “He loves swimming in the ball pit...we really enjoy watching what he gets up to in his bedroom.

"I wish everyone could get this because the difference it makes for children who have additional needs is amazing."