Brave boy Finley Wake has an amazing adventure in Lapland

A trip to Lapland to meet Santa put a smile on the face of a brave boy who is battling a life-limiting illness.

Finley Wake, 11, of Chesterfield, who has acute acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, enjoyed husky sleigh rides, reindeer rides and sledging.

Finley Wake with little brother Charlie, mum Haala Habeshaw and dad Dale Wake in Lapland.

Accompanied by his little brother Charlie, mum Haala Habeshaw and dad Dale Wake, Finley’s adventure in Lapland gave him a break from his usual round of hospital a ppointments.

He said: “ “ I’ve had such an amazing time. My favourite part was when we went on the husky rides because they went really fast, and the fireworks in the forest. I also really liked the view when we landed, there was snow everywhere.”

Finley was among 32 brave children who flew to Lapland from East Midlands Airport in a visit arranged by the charity When You Wish Upon A Star (WYWUAS). The charity spent £90,000 to charter a private flight, using donations that had been collected throughout the year.

After landing in Lapland, the children were taken to a magical forest to explore their snow-covered surroundings and enjoy a firework display with guardians and family members.

All of the families in the forest in Lapland.

The guests were treated to a meeting with Santa Claus, where each child got the chance to tell him what they wanted for Christmas and receive an early present.

Emmerdale stars Ash Palmisciano, Jonny McPherson and Natalie Robb also joined the group to help raise awareness of the work carried out by the charity.

Karen Martt, general manager at WYWUAS, said: ‘We always look forward to our annual Lapland visit - it’s such a special Christmas present to give to those families that need it the most.

“The trip allows children with life-threatening illnesses to forget about the gruelling rigmarole of treatments and soak up the magic of Christmas with Santa himself.”

It costs the charity £900 to send each child and their guardian to Lapland, so generous donations are essential to ensure the organisation can continue this magical Christmas tradition. To take part in the charity’s campaigns, visit www.whenyouwishuponastar.org.uk , email: fundraising@whenyouwish.org.uk or call 0115 9761720.