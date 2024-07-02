Brass and voices at free concert in Peak District town's park
Four brass bands and a choir are joining forces for a free concert during Bakewell Carnival Week.
Bakewell Silver Band, Cressbrook Brass Band, Tideswell Brass Band, Youlgrave Silver Band and Bakewell Community Choir will be performing at Bakewell recreation ground on July 3 from 7.30pm.
Spectators are invited to bring a chair and a picnic. A collection will be taken for East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme.
Now in its seventh year, Brass in the Park is organised by Rotary Bakewell.
