The U7 Blues at Brampton Rovers AFC have been supporting Ashgate Hospice throughout their first season as a new team in the North Derbyshire Youth Football League (NDYFL).

The coaches felt it was important for the U7’s to learn and understand how, as a team, they can support themselves and help others.

The team were tasked with raising money to support Ashgate Hospice and also raise funds to help provide kit and training equipment.

As a football team the U7 Blues have created an amazing atmosphere during training and in matches, encouraging and supporting each other to improve.

Brampton Rovers AFC U7 Blues raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

They began their adventure with very little footballing experience and struggled to compete in the first half of the season, however, using their determination and commitment to learn new skills, they now compete in every game and have plenty of fun doing so!

Whilst improving their football skills, they have also completed a variety of fundraising events since the season began in September, including a 3-mile Superhero walk at Queens Park in the Autumn and selling nearly 1,000 raffle tickets for the Spring raffle in May! The raffle was made possible thanks to over 10 local businesses offering prizes which was really appreciated.

The U7 Blues have raised over £1,400 for Ashgate Hospice (following a few last-minute ticket sales)! The team should be very proud of themselves for working hard to support the great work the hospice does, helping residents of Chesterfield and the surrounding area.

The team sponsors have backed each fundraising event and also helped raise awareness by agreeing to use the “Supporting Ashgate Hospice” logo on the team kit.

Thank you to Computer Response Ltd, SA Electrical and Bestwick Estates, who kindly agreed to sponsor the team for the 23/24 season