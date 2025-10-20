For many years visitors to Hollingwood Hub have admired the beautiful flower boat which was donated to the trust by Staveley Hall Garden Centre in 2014.

However, the ex-Navy boat dating back to the 1940s was rotting away and in urgent need of replacement. Despite the trust making several appeals for a suitable replacement, only plastic or fibreglass vessels were offered and could not match the standard set by the original.

Rod Auton, secretary of the trust, took up the story. “Earlier this year we were alerted to a volunteering website called Neighbourly. We were told that B&Q often offered help via this site, so I put out a plea,” he said. “A few months later Gemma Johnson from the Chesterfield branch got in touch.”

Gemma visited in September and agreed with trust gardeners Sarah Paddison and Jim Bower that B&Q would provide a new boat-shaped flower bed. In the meantime, the trust’s gardeners cleared away the old, rotten timbers plus several tons of soil whilst saving the plants for use elsewhere.

In early October, Gemma brought a team of five B&Q staff who had all volunteered to help. They fitted a new boat made out of sleepers that had been cut to size the day before. Next they filled it with the old soil, topped by lots of fresh compost. They finished by planting it up with a colourful array flowers and shrubs. All of this was paid for by B&Q.

Gemma said: “As we were working on the project it was so lovely to see and hear from some of the local community who use and benefit from the space at the Hollingwood Hub. It clearly is a real focal point where people enjoy spending time. It’s been such a privilege to improve this space, and we hope people will continue to enjoy it.”

Rod Auton said: “We are incredibly grateful to Gemma, her wonderful volunteers and to B&Q. It is really gratifying to work with companies that want to help our charity for the good of the whole community. This is just the latest in a long list of other companies with whom we have worked this year including Sky, Coster, Tesco, Mansfield Building Society and British Gas.”

1 . Hollingwood Hub flower boat The volunteers from B&Q with the new flower boat that they built. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Hollingwood Hub flower boat Gemma Johnson from B&Q waters the plants in the new boat. Photo: Chesterfield Canal Trust Photo Sales

3 . Hollingwood Hub flower boat The new flower boat has been much admired by visitors to the popular site beside the canal. Photo: Chesterfield Canal Trust Photo Sales