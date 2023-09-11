Boys from junior Chesterfield football club excited as successful fundraiser saves the season start - after all equipment lost in fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fundraiser by Lewis Preece, coach of Brimington Little Stars Football Club has raised £1,890 – almost doubling the original target. This comes less than two weeks after a fire damaged changing facilities at Thistle Park, including the training equipment.
Lewis said: “Boys were devastated and shocked and they didn’t think that the season could have gone ahead when they heard about the fire. But everyone in the local community has come together and donated money. When the boys found out how much was donated they couldn’t believe it, they were excited and looking forward to the season starting again.
“We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated. We can now start the new season - it could not have happened without your help!”
The funds raised will be used for new equipment, including football nets and training kits, that were lost in a fire set at equipment cabins at Thistle Park. The cabins are owned and provided by the Chesterfield Borough Council, primarily as changing facilities for Sunday league teams, but are also used by the Brimington Little Stars FC.
Fire investigators have concluded that someone deliberately set fire to a motorbike set up against the container, destroying all the club’s kit purchased ahead of the new season.
Following the incident, Councillor Jonathan Davies, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We provide these cabins for community football teams because we recognise the importance of helping people enjoy exercise. The cabins in Thistle Park were a recent purchase to replace older facilities. I am appalled that someone, or a group of mindless vandals, has seriously damaged this important resource.
“We will work to replace it, but unfortunately the situation could limit the use of Thistle Park for football matches in the short term. I am particularly disappointed that this will impact local children and the grassroots football that is so important to people’s health and wellbeing.
“Whoever is responsible for this crime should be prosecuted appropriately. If you have any information about who may be responsible for the fire, please report it to Derbyshire Constabulary as soon as possible.”