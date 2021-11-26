Boy to cycle six miles across Chesterfield to Ashgate Hospice in memory of grandmother

Freddie Jack Gilding plans to ride from Wingerworth to Ashgate Hospice’s site in Old Brampton with his dad Lee on Sunday.

The Cavendish Junior School pupil wanted to do something to support the charity’s Winter Appeal after his ‘nan nan’ Carole Jenkinson died in September, aged 60.

Chesterfield boy Freddie Jack Gilding with his beloved grandmother Carole Jenkinson.

Carole, who had bone marrow cancer, received care at home and on the hospice’s inpatient unit.

Freddie, from Chesterfield, said: “My nan nan was my best friend but sadly she died in September.

“I want to raise money to help other people to be looked after like Ashgate Hospice did with my nan nan.

“The doctors and nurses cared for her when she needed it the most.

“They used to let her go in a special bath which had flashing lights and music – it was like a pool party for her.

“I’m excited to do the bike ride.

“My mummy, daddy, sister and friends are so proud of me.

“I just hope it isn’t snowing!”

Freddie’s mum Keri said she is incredibly proud of her son – and praised Ashgate for the ‘impeccable’ care that her mum received towards the end of her life.

Keri said: “Freddie and my mum were best friends, they absolutely idolised each other.

“Due to Covid, me and Freddie were the only people who could visit mum, so he saw first-hand how the hospice looked after his nan nan.”

To support Ashgate Hospice’s Winter Appeal, visit www.ashgatehospice.org.uk/winter-appeal

Donate to Freddie’s fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/keri-gilding