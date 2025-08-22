Bosses who have launched a new kitchen showroom in Chesterfield are serving up a fundraising event for Ashgate Hospice.

Jon and Ryan Fagan, originally from Eckington, own Square Kitchens and have opened their fourth and largest showroom this week.

The expansion to West Bars, Chesterfield offers customers the opportunity to see a working kitchen that fully showcases the products of a company specialising in traditional and modern German kitchens.

On September 20 the new showroom will host a fun, no-gambling Casino Evening with themed entertainment, raffles, live cooking demonstration and buffet, drinks and refreshments, and an exclusive VIP poker lounge. The event will run from 6pm until 11pm.

Ann Taylor, showroom advisor, said: “All proceeds from the event will go directly to Ashgate Hospice, whose work supporting patients and families across our area is truly invaluable. This event is our way of showing appreciation for their incredible work and continuing to build meaningful connections for a cause that touches so many lives.

“I have a very strong connection with Ashgate Hospice as they looked after my brother six years ago where he passed away from MND, I will be eternally grateful for what they did for him and all of us as a family. I volunteer and fundraise as much as I can. I approached Ryan and Jon earlier in the year to ask if they would be interested in sponsoring something for Ashgate as it was the 10th anniversary of Sparkle Walk. They were keen to support as they were very aware, being local, of the invaluable work they do. They far exceeded my expectations by committing to be this year’s T-shirt sponsor.”

Ryan has been in the kitchen industry for more than 13 years, while Jonathan has spent more than 20 years as a kitchen installation specialist. Square Kitchens also has showrooms in Barnsley, Halfway and in Ponsfords in Sheffield.

Ann said: "We offer a full installation service, but will also supply only. We pride ourselves on customer service and want to work with our customers to realise their dream kitchen.”