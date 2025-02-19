Plans have been unveiled for a new gym on a Chesterfield industrial estate.

Andrew Roe of BB Physiques Ltd has applied to the borough council for permission to change the use of a warehouse at Sycamore House, Smeckley Wood Close, Chesterfield Trading Estate.

The applicant states: “We aim to create a community and bring more jobs to the area.” Eight full-time and four part-time workers would be employed at the gym. Opening hours would be Monday to Friday, 6am until 9pm; Saturday, 7am to 7pm; Sunday and bank holidays, 8am to 4pm.

Mr Roe added: “The building is already in great condition so all we need to do is some decorating and bring in the gym equipment. The site is currently vacant. We are taking on the lease, proposed date is March 1.”

The warehouse was previously used by Peak Pharmacy.