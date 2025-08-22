Wirksworth based T’Owd Man Border Morris will hold its first dance weekend, with guests from Bristol, Worcester and Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, named Bordering on Insanity, will be held on September 6 and 7 and features live performances in the Derbyshire Dales.

T’Owd Man Border Morris will team up with visiting Border Morris sides Kittiwake from Bristol and Aelfgythe from Alvechurch, Worcester to dance at Peak Rail’s station at Peak Rail. They will then board the vintage diesel train or a journey to Matlock, during which their musicians will play many a jolly tune. Dancing will then take place in Hall Leys Park and various locations throughout Matlock Bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Sunday, Cutler’s Gate of Sheffield will join in the fun, and all four sides will be seen performing at The Three Stags Heads and The Square & Compass in Darley Dale.

T'Owd Man Morris has organised a dance weekend with displays in Darley Dale, Matlock and Matlock Bath during the weekend of September 6 and 7, 2025.

Janet Fleming, one of the team of organisers for the event said “We wanted to showcase what a wonderful place Matlock and the surrounding area is. By using public transport where possible, the visiting Morris sides will be able to sit back and enjoy the stunning countryside that we are so lucky to be surrounded by.”

For more information about the weekend, go to www.towdmanmorris.uk

Formed five years ago, T’Owd Man Morris dance in the Welsh Border tradition, their energetic style of dance favours sticks over hankies and they dress in tattered jackets. They practice on Tuesday evenings at Middleton by Wirksworth Village Hall. New members always welcome. For further details visit the website.