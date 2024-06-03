Bookies offer odds on 'lucky' Chesterfield man's chances of winning telly's Love Island - almost a year after a car smashed into the hair salon where he was working
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bookies at BetFred and Paddy Power have given Sam odds of 4/1 to win, William Hill puts him at 5/1 and Ladbrokes puts his chances at 6/1 and that’s even before the first programme goes out at 9pm this evening.
Sam can expect adventures galore in the Mallorcan villa where he is looking for his perfect match among a bevy of six beauties.
The 23-year-old tattooed hunk is no stranger to drama. Almost a year ago, Sam was lucky not to be seriously injured when a car smashed through a window at Salon Sixty in Sheffield where he was three weeks into his new job as a senior hair stylist. Sam was styling a client’s hair for her prom night when the accident happened. He told the BBC at the time: “It was a shock to be doing a blow dry and have a car suddenly next to you. Luckily no-one was hurt. I had a small piece of glass stuck in my leg.”
*Love Island goes out at 9pm on ITV, ITV2, ITVX and STV and will run from Sunday to Friday with Saturday night highlights for eight weeks although television chiefs have yet to confirm the date of the final episode in the 2024 series.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.