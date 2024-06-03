Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of Love Island are eagerly awaiting the new series in which Chesterfield man Sam Taylor is just hours from making his debut appearance.

Bookies at BetFred and Paddy Power have given Sam odds of 4/1 to win, William Hill puts him at 5/1 and Ladbrokes puts his chances at 6/1 and that’s even before the first programme goes out at 9pm this evening.

Sam can expect adventures galore in the Mallorcan villa where he is looking for his perfect match among a bevy of six beauties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old tattooed hunk is no stranger to drama. Almost a year ago, Sam was lucky not to be seriously injured when a car smashed through a window at Salon Sixty in Sheffield where he was three weeks into his new job as a senior hair stylist. Sam was styling a client’s hair for her prom night when the accident happened. He told the BBC at the time: “It was a shock to be doing a blow dry and have a car suddenly next to you. Luckily no-one was hurt. I had a small piece of glass stuck in my leg.”

Sam Taylor is looking for love on the new series of Love Island (photo: ITV/Ian Hippolyte)