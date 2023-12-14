A Christmas tree collection and recycling service has been expanded to serve more postcodes across north Derbyshire.

Recycle your Christmas tree and raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

Ashgate Hospice is once again offering residents the chance to recycle their real tree in return for a donation towards its vital care.

This year, the scheme will be branching out to five new postcode areas, including S21, S44, S45, DE45 and DE55.

It will continue to operate across the S18, S40, S41, S42, S43 and DE4 areas.

The annual Treecycle scheme, supported by Jake Eville Tree Care, sees staff and volunteers collect trees from outside of people’s properties.

Leah More, events assistant at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We’re back with our Treecycle service to provide the people of north Derbyshire with a hassle-free Christmas! We’re pleased to be extending the offering to even more postcode areas and our amazing team of volunteers will be heading to the likes of Bolsover, Alfreton and Bakewell this year.

“Recycling your tree is a great way to create sustainable energy. The trees used this year will be used to heat agricultural buildings and a greenhouse that grows produce all year round!

“Ultimately, the money raised will help to ensure we can continue to provide specialist care to our patients and their families who need us most.”

The hospice is offering its service to residents for a suggested donation of £15 per tree.

Last year, a total of 647 trees were collected and more than £12,200 was raised to help fund care for patients and their families.

Anyone who signs up to Ashgate Hospice’s Treecycle scheme must leave the tree on the front of their garden by 8am on January 7. Trees will be collected from outside people’s properties between Sunday, January 7 to Tuesday, January 9, 2024.