Bonsall carnival week set for spectacular return after three years away

Seven days of celebrations begin on Saturday, July 30, with the parade of float and carnival royalty winding through the streets from 1pm.

Deborah Pearson, who is chairing the organising committee for the first time, said: “We’ve not had anything like it for two years, so lots of people are looking forward to it.

“Everyone in the village has really pulled together to make a great team, and it’s a chance for visitors to come to Bonsall, have some fun and support some of our local businesses.”

A float celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Appollo 11 moon landing in 2019.

The carnival coincides with the unveiling of well-dressing artworks at six sites throughout the village.

Deborah said: “So much hard work goes into the well dressings and so many people muck in. It brings the community together and shows just how much talent there is locally.

“It’s a bit of a dying art unfortunately, and it needs to be passed on so we’ve tried to get more young people involved this year.”

Carnival day will also feature competitions for fancy dress and best-dressed house, a storytelling tent perfect for younger children, Morriss and belly dancers, a circus workshop, games, rides, a bouncy castle, and a feast of food and drink.

Stalls to look out for during the day include those fundraising for the Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline charity currently supporting people affected by the war in Ukraine, and another collecting donations to give the village’s senior residents a night out at Christmas.

From 7.30pm, residents will crowd into a marquee on the park, hosted by the team from the Barley Mow pub, for a night of beer and live music from blues rockers Dogboy and upbeat soul and funk with Manusco.

On Sunday, the marquee will be a little more sedate with afternoon tea and a concert from the Youlgreave Silver band starting at 1.30pm.

The energy ramps up again on Monday. The five-a-side football tournament kicks off on Tuesday, followed by the wheelbarrow race on Wednesday, a bike race and treasure hunt on Thursday, and the fireworks finale and lantern procession on Friday.

For full details of all events see https://bit.ly/3cJX9dH.