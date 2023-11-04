Families looking for community fireworks shows in Derbyshire may have to travel a little further afield than previous years after several events were cancelled because of water-logged ground.
Matlock Rugby Club’s fireworks show at Cromford Meadows will now take place on November 11, postponed for a week from November 4.
This weekend’s events at Chesterfield’s Stand Road, Tupton Rugby Club, Ambergate’s Hurt Arms and Long Eaton’s West Park have all been cancelled because of water-logged grounds posing a risk to public safety.
Tickets are going like hot cakes for the few community firework displays that are on so you’d better move quickly if you want them!
1. Firework display
2. Uppertown, near Ashover
Uppertown Social Centre is hosting its annual bonfire and fireworks night on Saturday, November 4. Arrival from 4pm, disco from 5pm, bonfire from 6.30pm and fireworks from 7pm. Tickets £6, Tickets are £6, available to buy on the night, free admission for under 5s. Photo: Jim Pintar/Adobe Stock
3. Darley Dale
The Whitworth on Station Road, Darley Dale will host a firework show on Saturday, November 4, starting at 7pm with visitors admitted from 5pm. There will be free inflatables, a Wipeout machine, live music by Lady Rose and a bar serving beer, wine and soft drinks. Tickets cost £7.50 (adult, 16 and over), £5 (under 16), £22 (family, two adults and two children), children two years and under get in free. Book tickets online at www.thewhitworth.org, also available on the gate but at a premium price. Photo: NDABCREATIVITY/Adobe Stock
4. Edale
Edale's bonfire night is on the village hall playing field on Saturday, November 4. Gates open 5.30pm, bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 7pm. There will be a barbecue, cheese burgers, hot dogs, homemade cakes, soup, hot beverages, locally brewed beer, mulled wine, cans of lager, cider, pop. Admission £5 (adult), £2 (child). Photo: Andor Bujdoso/Adobe Stock