3 . Darley Dale

The Whitworth on Station Road, Darley Dale will host a firework show on Saturday, November 4, starting at 7pm with visitors admitted from 5pm. There will be free inflatables, a Wipeout machine, live music by Lady Rose and a bar serving beer, wine and soft drinks. Tickets cost £7.50 (adult, 16 and over), £5 (under 16), £22 (family, two adults and two children), children two years and under get in free. Book tickets online at www.thewhitworth.org, also available on the gate but at a premium price. Photo: NDABCREATIVITY/Adobe Stock