With November 5 falling on a Wednesday this year, most events will take place either the weekend before or after that date.
The showstopper is always the fireworks at Chatsworth but there are plenty of other places to see the night sky lit up by bursts of colour.
Check out our handy guide here and if you know of any other displays, email the details to [email protected].
1. Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club
Get ready for Chesterfield Fireworks 2025, a dazzling fireworks display at Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club. The event takes place on Mon 3 November and Tue 4 November. The gates open at 5.30pm with the fireworks display at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced: £6.50 - Adult; £3.50 - Childl £17.50 - Family (2 adults, 2 children) and £5 - car parking (first come, first served) Photo: Stock
2. Chatsworth House
Join us in the garden for a blazing bonfire and two spectacular fireworks displays, including an earlier, gentler display designed especially for our youngest visitors. The evening will also include a rich programme of entertainment, featuring live music, circus acts and children’s entertainers. Friday 31 October/Saturday 1 November. Tickets: Adults: £23, Children: £16. Full info here - https://www.chatsworth.org/events/bonfire-and-fireworks/ Photo: Stock
3. Buxton Firework Spectacular
Firework display with hot food vendors, music, live performances, fairground rides, and a bar. Please note there is no bonfire at this event. The live entertainment is fairly low-key, with the fireworks being the main highlight. Sparklers are not allowed. Events details: Sunday 2nd November. Gates open 4pm at Cricket Ground, Park Road, Buxton. Photo: Stock
4. Family & Dog Friendly Bonfire Night at Quackers cafe, Thornbridge
Get cosy by the firepit, grab a sparkler, and let the warmth of the season embrace you! It’s time to toast some marshmallows, sip on delicious hot chocolate or mulled wine, and enjoy a jacket potato feast; all while your furry friends are right there with you, no need to worry about loud fireworks. No fireworks, so your pets are more than welcome to join the fun. Details: Wednesday 5th and 8th November. Adults (17+): £10 (Includes a jacket potato with chilli). Children (3-16yrs): £5 (Includes a jacket with cheese & beans).Under 3s: FREE! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard