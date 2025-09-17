Chatsworth House's annual fireworks night will be one of the highlights of the displays around Derbyshire in 2025.placeholder image
Chatsworth House's annual fireworks night will be one of the highlights of the displays around Derbyshire in 2025.

Bonfire night 2025: Here's when and where firework displays will be taking place across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 17th Sep 2025, 14:21 BST
Sparkling firework displays will light up the lives of families in Derbyshire as communities gather for bonfire night.

With November 5 falling on a Wednesday this year, most events will take place either the weekend before or after that date.

The showstopper is always the fireworks at Chatsworth but there are plenty of other places to see the night sky lit up by bursts of colour.

Check out our handy guide here and if you know of any other displays, email the details to [email protected].

Get ready for Chesterfield Fireworks 2025, a dazzling fireworks display at Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club. The event takes place on Mon 3 November and Tue 4 November. The gates open at 5.30pm with the fireworks display at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced: £6.50 - Adult; £3.50 - Childl £17.50 - Family (2 adults, 2 children) and £5 - car parking (first come, first served)

Join us in the garden for a blazing bonfire and two spectacular fireworks displays, including an earlier, gentler display designed especially for our youngest visitors. The evening will also include a rich programme of entertainment, featuring live music, circus acts and children’s entertainers. Friday 31 October/Saturday 1 November. Tickets: Adults: £23, Children: £16. Full info here - https://www.chatsworth.org/events/bonfire-and-fireworks/

Firework display with hot food vendors, music, live performances, fairground rides, and a bar. Please note there is no bonfire at this event. The live entertainment is fairly low-key, with the fireworks being the main highlight. Sparklers are not allowed. Events details: Sunday 2nd November. Gates open 4pm at Cricket Ground, Park Road, Buxton.

Get cosy by the firepit, grab a sparkler, and let the warmth of the season embrace you! It’s time to toast some marshmallows, sip on delicious hot chocolate or mulled wine, and enjoy a jacket potato feast; all while your furry friends are right there with you, no need to worry about loud fireworks. No fireworks, so your pets are more than welcome to join the fun. Details: Wednesday 5th and 8th November. Adults (17+): £10 (Includes a jacket potato with chilli). Children (3-16yrs): £5 (Includes a jacket with cheese & beans).Under 3s: FREE!

