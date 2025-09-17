4 . Family & Dog Friendly Bonfire Night at Quackers cafe, Thornbridge

Get cosy by the firepit, grab a sparkler, and let the warmth of the season embrace you! It’s time to toast some marshmallows, sip on delicious hot chocolate or mulled wine, and enjoy a jacket potato feast; all while your furry friends are right there with you, no need to worry about loud fireworks. No fireworks, so your pets are more than welcome to join the fun. Details: Wednesday 5th and 8th November. Adults (17+): £10 (Includes a jacket potato with chilli). Children (3-16yrs): £5 (Includes a jacket with cheese & beans).Under 3s: FREE! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard