Anthony Parsons has released two Christmas singles (photo: Jason Parnell Photography)

Anthony Parsons’ seasonal songs have contrasting musical styles. The first, Light It Up, is a heart-tugging ballad about homeless people and wars and how we can do things to help rather than look away. In contrast, Merry Christmas Mrs Claus is an upbeat song with a country twang that defies its listener not to dance.

He said: "I like both of them - one is very sad with a serious message, the second is a fun one."

Light It Up and Merry Christmas Mrs Claus are both registered for the charts for England and Ireland. Anthony said: "To get into the top 100, you need around 7,000 sales. The chart company would class about 10,000 streams as a sale and that figure covers anywhere that people streams a song or purchases it."

Compilers of the Official Charts look at thousands of retailers and digital services daily to tot up physical sales, digital downloads, video streams and audio streams. A Christmas number one has been the icing on the cake for artists such as LadBaby, Spice Girls and The Beatles.

A year on from his first festive single, So Glad It’s Christmas Time, Anthony has now amassed 25,000 followers on Facebook. In February he gained national exposure on television talent show Starstruck where he sang Olly Murs’ hit Dance With Me Tonight in front of Olly himself!Singer-songwriter Anthony, who entertains audiences at pubs and clubs throughout England, has his sights set on a big year in 2023. He has composed ten songs for a new album which is very close to being finished. Anthony said: "We're preparing for a big drop and will be trying our best to make this album go nuts. In 2023 I am going to attempt to get into bigger venues like theatres and get bigger crowds. Sometimes the clubs that I do are just locked away with their members so I can't invite people to come and see me."

Anthony, who is married and has two children and two stepchildren, gave up his job as a security guard to go into music full-time three years ago.

