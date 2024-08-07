Two friends from Bolsover have driven thousands of miles across Europe in an old banger bought for £150 during a gruelling challenge which attracted 52 competing teams.

Ryan Dethick, 32, and his close friend Carl Troke, 37, set out on the Poles of Inconvenience Challenge in their 2003 Seat Arosa on July 12 and will complete their adventure today (Wednesday).

The duo are fundraising for Ashgate Hospice after the charity cared for Ryan’s grandad Peter Dethick towards the end of his life. Carl was keen to support a charity that he says does “an amazing job” in the local community.

Ryan said: “There’s a reason it’s called the Poles of Inconvenience – it’s not for the fainthearted! The poles are all around Europe in places that are extremely inconvenient to get to.

Ryan Dethick and Carl Troke setting off in their old banger on their European road trip.

“If you had a big jacked-up Land Rover you’d be okay, but the idea is that you take a really bad car and still try to get to them.

“There are times when it’s stressful and there’s plenty of long days of driving when you get fed up. But you get to some of the poles up in the mountains and by waterfalls which are beautiful! We’ve even been followed by some massive wolves near one of the locations!”

Carl posted: “We've broke down many times, killed the car even more, river washed a lot, wild camped most of it and lived off pot noodles, beans with sausages and ham and cheese sandwiches.”

Ryan said: “We’ve got ants in the car and Carl woke up with them all over him one morning! It’s been great fun and an eye-opening experience for sure.”

Ryan Dethick, left, and Carl Troke have seen some beautiful mountains on their European adventure.

Taxi driver Ryan had been planning to take on a similar challenge for a decade or so but said he was held back financially and physically in the past – having weighed just short of 45 stone during the pandemic.

Now, after losing almost half his body weight in just a few years – he was keen to realise his ambition while supporting a cause close to his heart in the process. “I feel amazing now I’ve lost so much weight,” added Ryan. “I’ve still got a few more stone to go but it’s dropping off, especially walking up on some of these mountain paths!

“The challenge properly started when we bought my neighbour’s car that had been sitting there for six months – it wouldn’t even run when got it. We basically had to rebuild the car.”

Carl spent his spare time fixing the car using scrap metal ready for their journey across the continent.

Ryan and Carl's old banger has broken down at least four times on their journey.

Competing under the team name ‘Yep, it’s broke’, Ryan and Carl have travelled through Spain, Andorra, France, Switzerland, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia in their old banger and will cross the finishing line in the Czech Republic.

They have so far raised £370 on their JustGiving page for Ashgate Hospice.

Ryan’s grandad Peter, also from Bolsover, was 86 when he died in 2022. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 16 years previously.

Ryan said: “I was really close with my grandad. Every weekend I’d go to his for the day and we did all sorts of things, like bike rides and loads of stuff.

“He was at home and the hospice helped to facilitate the carers, Grandad was so happy with the care and the communication was brilliant.

“We came out on the challenge and wanted to do our bit in his memory while raising some funds for the hospice.”

Ashgate Hospice is backing Hospice UK’s campaign for fairer funding for hospices and is urging the public to write to their MP and show them how much hospice care matters.

Find out more about the campaign by visiting https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/mp-campaign