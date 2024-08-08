Bolsover District Council’s costly housing stock survey aims to ensure standards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Surveyors have been appointed to carry out a condition survey of Bolsover District Council’s housing stock at the cost of hundreds of thousands of pounds to ensure properties meet a required standard and to avoid fines.

The Social Housing Act 2023 introduced significant changes and tighter regulations to be met by the social housing sector and local authorities with inspections of local authority housing providers to make sure they are meeting consumer standards and to improve the quality of social housing.

Bolsover District Council’s Executive gave the go-ahead in May to pursue a surveyor to undertake a 100per cent stock condition and energy survey of all its housing revenue account dwelling stock and at an Executive meeting, on July 29, they agreed to award a contract for a condition survey of its dwelling stock to Savills (UK) Limited.

Cllr Sandra Peake, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “I strongly encourage all our tenants to participate in this survey as your cooperation will help us identify any potential improvements or maintenance work that may be required in the future.

Bolsover District Council Has Boasted A Multi Million Pound Bolsover Homes Scheme To Support Affordable

“It will help develop efficient programmes of work and will also be used as evidence for funding submissions and possible applications to help support greater levels of investment.

“Together with our house-building programme, this work cements our commitment to the continuous improvement of our properties for the benefit of tenants.”

The total contract price is not expected to exceed £800,000, according to the council, and the overall fee will be based on fees of £175 per survey or £87.50 where the surveyors cannot gain entry to a property.

Savills will contact tenants and at the end of the programme of surveys the company will provide a report with full data and photos setting out key information and an updated 30-year outline asset investment plan for the future.

A council report overseen by the council’s Assistant Director of Housing Management and Enforcement, Victoria Dawson, stated: “A comprehensive stock condition survey is needed to ensure that we can meet the Safety and Quality Consumer Standard and provide accurate information about the council’s housing stock.”

All registered social providers are expected to meet a new set of consumer standards published by the Regulator for Social Housing which became effective from April 1.

The Safety and Quality Standard requires Registered Providers to know the condition of their stock, and the accompanying Code of Practice suggested a minimum of a five-year rolling programme of stock condition surveys.

Bolsover District Council stated that the stock condition survey of its council houses will help identify areas for future investment, improve energy efficiency and ensure its homes are well-maintained.

The surveyors will visit all of the council’s 5,015 properties from September to assess the inside and outside of dwellings, examine the structure of the properties and to look at installations such as bathrooms and kitchens.

It is a requirement under the Regulator for Social Housing Consumer Standards that all social housing providers must know the condition of their stock.

The Social Housing Act 2023 has given increased powers to the Regulator of Social Housing to carry out inspections of Local Authority Registered Housing Providers at least every four years to ensure they are meeting the consumer standards.

The Regulator also has the power to issue unlimited fines to those that fall below the prescribed standard.