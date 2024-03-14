Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour-controlled district council agreed upon the investment – at £229,500 per vehicle.

The new refuse collection vehicles will be used for residents’ burgundy bin dry recyclable waste collections.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Anne Clarke, said, “Our main priority is to ensure that the waste and recycling service that our residents receive is improved and to a standard that they deserve. One million pounds is a significant investment and shows our commitment to improving this valuable service.”

Four of the council’s Streetscene Waste Services Team’s fleet of heavy commercial vehicles were due for replacement in the 2024-25 capital programme, according to the council.

The cost of each vehicle is £229,500 – totalling £918,000 – which includes the supply, delivery, first vehicle registration, road fund licence, Geographic Information System and safety equipment.

In keeping with the council’s drive to reduce carbon emissions, the council has stated the lorries will meet the current highest European “Euro-6” directive on emission standards to reduce pollutants created by new vehicles.

Subsequently, the lorries will be are able to operate on Hydrated Vegetable Oil offering about an 80per cent reduction in tail-pipe emissions helping to reduce pollution in residents’ neighbourhoods and across the district.

The four lorries will also be fitted with electric bin hoists which will further reduce engine emissions.

Cllr Clarke added: “Having an ultra-modern fleet of vehicles will help reduce waste, pollution and minimise carbon emissions, all of which has to be good for our finances and the environment.”

The council had investigated the possibility of purchasing electric vehicles but it stated that these are currently unavailable in the vehicle class required by the authority.

A council spokesperson explained the new vehicles are more reliable and more fuel efficient, and are more durable with an increased service resilience by comparison with the former lorries.