Bolsover council says it has received £15m despite fears the regeneration funding was in jeopardy

Bolsover District Council says it has finally received £15m of Government Levelling Up Funding, after fears the money could have been in jeopardy with a change of Government.

During a council Local Growth Scrutiny Committee meeting, Chairperson Cllr Tom Munro, had suggested the Levelling Up funding was in jeopardy. He said receiving the money was a ‘massive if’ due to a potential change of Government with the pending General Election at that time and that he feared the scheme was in danger of going ‘belly up’.

However, the council’s Bolsover TV online broadcast has since stated that the council has received the regeneration funding and that all the planned projects for the district are now ‘shovel-ready’ to be delivered by March, 2026.

The council’s Bolsover TV reporter Charlotte Ellis said: “So with all the projects shovel-ready and the plans ready to go, one thing for certain is the community’s businesses, residents and visitors across a range of towns and villages will see real tangible benefits.”

The council’s Head of Business Growth Natalie Etches and Cllr Munro had been under the impression during the scrutiny meeting on June 25 that the council had not formally heard at that time that the funding.

Ms Etches had also told the same scrutiny meeting that the local authority was yet to hear formally that it had been awarded the funding but as soon as the council received a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ – which is a final agreement process – the projects could then get underway.

The council also released a decision notice from its Executive meeting from June 24 stating the Executive had resolved that receipt of the Regeneration Fund by the council had been approved subject to the terms of the ‘Memorandum of Understanding’.

However, following the General Election and the formation of a new Labour Government, Bolsover District Council has since confirmed on Bolsover TV that the regeneration funding has been received and that work on a number of projects across the district can finally get underway.

Bolsover District Council had originally earmarked the funding purely for Bolsover town centre but this was controversially changed so the money would be used across the district after it stated some of the original projects were no longer viable due to buildings not being available and because of the deadlines that would need to be met to deliver them within guidelines.

The Government-approved projects now include improvement plans to the public realm around the district, enhancing shop fronts and the establishment of community and creative hubs with eight projects across the district including Bolsover, Shirebrook and Pinxton.

Around £5m of the funding will be spent on public realm improvements in Bolsover town centre as well as across other key town centres in the district.

Funding of £1m has been agreed to improve facades and shop fronts to enhance the visual aspects of shops for Bolsover, Clowne, South Normanton, Creswell, Pinxton, Whitwell and Tibshelf.

A further share of £4.3m has been allocated to the purchase and reconfiguration of prominent buildings in Bolsover town centre including the former Co-op, the former White Swan pub and two adjacent buildings at 36 and 36a Market Place to provide business and community facilities.

Pinxton will receive around £700,000 to refurbish the former church hall to provide a community meeting place, a multi-purpose hall, a community cafe, outdoor seating and a play area.

Funding of £4m will be used for a Green Skills and Retrofit training centre and a new Market Place pavilion building.

The council stressed the funding will benefit the district and by sharing it across the region with viable schemes that can be completed within good time no money will have to be returned due to any failure to meet the necessary deadline with less than two years to deliver the projects by March, 2026.

Former Conservative Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher, who lost his seat to new Labour Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet, had accused the council of ‘betraying’ and ‘hijacking’ the original bid for the funding which he says he had helped to secure and he had urged the council to stick to its original plans for Bolsover town.

Mr Fletcher had argued the changed plans with the money spread over a wider area will not have any lasting impact because if funding is not concentrated properly then the impact will be minimal.

The former Conservative Government Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had earmarked the funding for Bolsover town in his Autumn Statement in November, 2023, specifically to support town centre regeneration, public realm improvements, and cultural and heritage projects in the town based on the original bid with criteria.

