Bolsover Castle will be one of three locations across England to host a pilot project celebrating everyday heritage through poetry.

The Poetry Takeaway, a mobile poetry emporium, will visit the castle on June 1 as part of Bolsover Festival of Arts. Emma Birdie from north Derbyshire, Leanne Moden from Nottingham, Matt Abbott from Wakefield and children from Bolsover C of E Junior School will create unique poems based on conversations about what is important to people in their day to day life – from food and family gatherings to the high street, sporting events, festivals and everything in between.

English Heritage’s pilot scheme, titled A Heritage Portrait of England, aims to shape the charity’s ambitions for a national project from 2026 to 2028. The Poetry Takeaway launches the project at Temple Church in Bristol on April 25, then moves to Bolsover Castle and onto Hylton Church in Sunderland on June 28.

Ruth Haycock, interpretation curator at English Heritage, said “Together with The Poetry Takeaway, the project aims to create a contemporary heritage portrait of England, expressed through poetry. We want to connect people, communities and children in primary schools local to our sites, to explore everyday heritage and why it’s important to people today.

“‘A Heritage Portrait of England’ was inspired by the work of influential photographers – Tony-Rae Jones, who travelled around England between 1966-68 in a VW camper van, capturing the customs, traditions and eccentricities of the British people, Daniel Meadows ‘The Free Photographic Omnibus’ and Simon Roberts ‘We English’.”

Michael Bolger, head chef at The Poetry Takeaway added, “This collaboration with English Heritage is such an exciting project for The Poetry Takeaway. Individually, our poets’ bespoke, handwritten verses will give an intimate insight into one person’s connection to their community and place, but collectively their work will build a fascinating snapshot of England today. We cannot wait to get started.”