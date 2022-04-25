Body of missing man found in popular Peak District walking spot

Police had issued an appeal to find Christopher Howard, after he went missing from Nottingham on Wednesday, April 20.
But officers searching for the 37-year-old have today revealed his body has been found at Shire Hill in Glossop.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The family of Mr Howard, who is from Glossop, have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“A formal ID has taken place and officers continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of his death, however, at this time, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”