Body of missing man found in popular Peak District walking spot

Police had issued an appeal to find Christopher Howard, after he went missing from Nottingham on Wednesday, April 20.

But officers searching for the 37-year-old have today revealed his body has been found at Shire Hill in Glossop.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The family of Mr Howard, who is from Glossop, have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The body of missing man Christopher Howard has been found at Shire Hill, Glossop