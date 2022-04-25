Body of missing man found in popular Peak District walking spot

The body of a missing man has been found in a popular Peak District walking spot.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 25th April 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 1:07 pm

Police had issued an appeal to find Christopher Howard, after he went missing from Nottingham on Wednesday, April 20.

But officers searching for the 37-year-old have today revealed his body has been found at Shire Hill in Glossop.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The family of Mr Howard, who is from Glossop, have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The body of missing man Christopher Howard has been found at Shire Hill, Glossop

“A formal ID has taken place and officers continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of his death, however, at this time, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Peak DistrictPoliceNottingham