Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

This morning (Tuesday, April 26) police confirmed the body of a man, believed to be that of the missing 48-year-old, has now been found.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We can confirm that the body of a man, believed to be that of Mr Earp, has been found in the Calow area of Chesterfield. His family have been informed and we are preparing a file for the coroner.”