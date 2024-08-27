Body found in search for missing Derbyshire man
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police who have been searching for a missing Derbyshire man say a body has been found.
The body was discovered by a member of the public in Tanners Lane, Repton at around 2pm on Sunday.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but the body is thought to be that of missing man Benjamin from Repton.
A police statement said “His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.