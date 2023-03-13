BMW driver watching film stopped in Derbyshire by Channel 5 Traffic Cops officer
A Traffic Cops officer has stopped a BMW driver in a Derbyshire village after receiving reports by a superfan.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 2:53pm
A Traffic Cops superfan and HGV driver spotted a BMW driving all over the road last weekend and reported to Derbyshire’s PC Jackson who appeared in the Chanel Five’s show.
When PC Jackson stopped the car in Eckington, he found out the driver was busy watching a film on a phone screen on the dashboard.
The HGV driver had a selfie as a reward for reporting.