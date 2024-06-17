BMW driver slammed for parking on pedestrian crossing zig zags in Derbyshire town

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:27 BST
Police have issued an appeal to drivers following the incident which saw a car parked on zig zags in the Shirebrook area.

Officers from Shirebrook Police SNT were on patrol on Friday, June 14 when they spotted a BMW car parked on a pedestrian crossing.

The driver was given a parking ticket for their offence.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Shirebrook Police SNT said: “Please don’t park on pedestrian crossing zig zags. They’re there to make it safe for pedestrians to cross busy roads, not to drop your shopping off.“A £100 fine and 3 points on your driving licence will make it an expensive shopping trip.”