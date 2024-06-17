BMW driver slammed for parking on pedestrian crossing zig zags in Derbyshire town
Officers from Shirebrook Police SNT were on patrol on Friday, June 14 when they spotted a BMW car parked on a pedestrian crossing.
The driver was given a parking ticket for their offence.
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Shirebrook Police SNT said: “Please don’t park on pedestrian crossing zig zags. They’re there to make it safe for pedestrians to cross busy roads, not to drop your shopping off.“A £100 fine and 3 points on your driving licence will make it an expensive shopping trip.”