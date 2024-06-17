BMW driver slammed for parking on pedestrian crossing zig zags in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an appeal to drivers following the incident which saw a car parked on zig zags in the Shirebrook area.

Officers from Shirebrook Police SNT were on patrol on Friday, June 14 when they spotted a BMW car parked on a pedestrian crossing.

The driver was given a parking ticket for their offence.