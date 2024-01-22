B&M update on Chesterfield store reopening after flood
Home discount chain B&M will welcome customers back into its refitted Chesterfield store within a couple of months after a flood forced its closure.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokeswoman said: “The Chesterfield store at Ravenside retail park is set to reopen by the end of March/beginning of April 2024.”
The retail park was heavily hit by the flooding caused by torrential rain in October 2023 which affected several businesses within the vicinity of B&M including Next, Currys and Pets At Home which have all been closed since the devastation.
Fashion retailer Next announced last week that it will reopen within the next six months.