B&M update on Chesterfield store reopening after flood

Home discount chain B&M will welcome customers back into its refitted Chesterfield store within a couple of months after a flood forced its closure.
By Gay Bolton
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:50 GMT
A spokeswoman said: “The Chesterfield store at Ravenside retail park is set to reopen by the end of March/beginning of April 2024.”

The retail park was heavily hit by the flooding caused by torrential rain in October 2023 which affected several businesses within the vicinity of B&M including Next, Currys and Pets At Home which have all been closed since the devastation.

Fashion retailer Next announced last week that it will reopen within the next six months.

