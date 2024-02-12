Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A notice has been posted on the windows of B&M at Ravenside Retail Park confirming its reopening on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The poster reads: “Closed for a refit. Re-opening Friday 29 March. We can’t wait to see you again”

The retail park suffered significant damage from flooding caused by heavy rain in October 2023, affecting several nearby businesses including Next, Currys, and Pets At Home, all of which have remained closed since the incident.