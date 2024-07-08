Blythe House Hospice raises an incredible amount at their 35th anniversary Gala Ball

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Friday, 28th June, 2024, at the Octagon, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, local businesses and supporters came together for a glamourous evening celebrating 35 years of Blythe House Hospice and the exceptional care and support they provide across North Derbyshire.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of local businesses and supporters across the region, together they helped raise an astounding £46,840 to help support Blythe House Hospice in continuing to provide vital care and support to those affected by life-limiting illnesses across North Derbyshire.

Rachael Gee, Events Fundraiser at the hospice expressed the charity’s gratitude, saying: ‘We are so humbled by the generosity and support of everyone who attended the evening. The money raised will allow Blythe House Hospice to provide more care to patients and families across North Derbyshire who are affected by a life-limiting illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘This amazing amount raised at the Gala Ball will fund our entire Roaming Car service for 5 weeks, ensuring urgent nursing support is available for patients across North Derbyshire throughout the night, every night.’

Blythe House Hospice fundraising team from left to right, Emily Passey (Corporate

‘We would like to give additional thanks to the event’s headline sponsor, TF Jackson Portable Buildings, for their generosity and support.’

Martin Balshaw, MD at TF Jackson, said ‘TF Jackson are honoured to have sponsored the unforgettable gala that marked 35 years of exceptional care provided by Blythe House Hospice. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to making the evening truly remarkable. Your support empowers ongoing vital services in our community.’

The hospice was pleased to reveal their new name and logo at the ball, Becca Gregory, Fundraising Manager said ‘We were excited to share with our key supporters the new look of the hospice, alongside the message that we may look different, but our purpose is the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our new name and logo will aid us in growing our presence across local communities so that we can be there to care and support more people than ever before.’

To find out more about the hospice’s new look, visit their website at: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk.

Ongoing support

If you’re interested in getting involved in events to support the hospice, visit: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/events