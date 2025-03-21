Tickets are now on sale for one of Blythe House Hospice’s biggest fundraisers - the Chatsworth 10km.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 10km race through the grounds of the Chatsworth Estate is back on Sunday September, 28 and there will also be a 3km fun run.

Rachael Gee, Blythe House Hospice’s events organiser, said: “Last year’s Chatsworth 10k was a sell out and this year we’re aiming for it to be bigger and better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The atmosphere is like no other, from a mix of enthusiastic runners to those who may be running to give back to Blythe House Hospice.

Blythe House Hospice Chatsworth 10k is back – bigger and better than ever

“It’s just such a joy to see the smiles on people’s faces supporting such an incredible cause.”

As one of Blythe House Hospice’s biggest fundraisers, the Chatsworth 10k helps to raise thousands of pounds to support patients and their families across the whole of North Derbyshire who are affected by life-limiting illness.

Rachel said from the moment the Golden Gates open, the race arena will be ‘buzzing with energy’ as participants gather at the start line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you’re racing, cheering on loved ones, or just soaking up the atmosphere, there’s plenty to enjoy - delicious hot food and drinks, a tombola and even face painting.”

Blythe House Hospice provides free care and support to people across the High Peak, Hope Valley, Derbyshire Dales, Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire, who are affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses. The hospice also supports those who are bereaved.

Geographical challenges mean that patients in the local community must travel some distance for care and support.

The charity works to ensure that care and support can be accessed close to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blythe House Hospice offers advice and support for adults, from diagnosis through to bereavement services include complementary and physical therapies; support groups.

It now costs over £2 million every year to keep services at Blythe House Hospice running.

The charity receives less than 20 per cent of the income needed to operate from the NHS, meaning we must raise the vast majority through our retail and fundraising activities.

There is currently an early bird ticket offer running until May 31and there even special Chatsworth 10km T-shirts available for purchase.

The event is being sponsored by BRM solicitors, The Eye and Ear Place, and iBottles.

To sign up for the 10km visit www.blythehousehospice.org.uk