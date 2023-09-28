Blooming Gold for Chesterfield again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The town has once again won the Best Small City category, alongside a Gold Award - improving its score from last year.

As well as winning the overall Small City category, the town also won a number of other awards including a Judge’s Discretionary Award for Hunloke Allotments, Least Littered Community, a Gold Award for the Britannia Inn and Best New Permanent Landscape for the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre.

Representatives from the Chesterfield In Bloom committee and Chesterfield Borough Council were presented with the award at a ceremony on Wednesday 20 September.

East Midlands In Bloom judging day in Chesterfield Market

Councillor Jonathan Davies, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “It is absolutely brilliant that we have managed to win this competitive category once again and the other awards are also a fantastic victory for our borough. I want to thank all the volunteers and officers who put their time and effort into supporting our entry every year.

“Awards like this are important because they help raise the profile of our town but also recognise the way in which fantastic green spaces can have a positive impact in our community.”

Chris Turner, chair of the Chesterfield In Bloom committee, said: “There is a lot of preparation from many different community groups and the council to ensure the borough is looking its best in time for judging. I’m delighted that we’ve won this award again, it’s fantastic to be recognised for our efforts.”

