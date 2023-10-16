Pupils at Immaculate Conception Primary School got a chance to name two Derbyshire bin lorries.

North East Derbyshire District Council gave primary school pupils the chance to take part in naming their ten new waste lorries.

The results have been announced and Immaculate Conception Primary School in Spinkhill won the competition, which was open to all infant and junior schools in North East Derbyshire, getting a chance to name two out of the 10 new lorries.

Commenting on their success, Nicola Field, headteacher at Immaculate Conception Primary School, said: "We are very proud of our children in Year 6 who have just won the recycling competition naming two NEDCC recycling lorries that will soon be driving around our local area. Binderella and Mission Bin-Possible have been selected from the many school entries from around the county.

"The excitement of recycling continues at Immaculate Conception Primary School as we celebrate ‘Recycling - Art Week’ commencing Monday October, 16, with lots of fantastical artwork created by the children in our school. All of the children’s work will be displayed in our Whole School Art Exhibition at the end of the week!

"Why not come along to visit our gallery during our Whole School Open Morning where you are welcome to have a look around our wonderful school and meet our team of friendly staff."