Bin collections in North East Derbyshire to start earlier on Tuesday amid heatwave

North East Derbyshire District Council said bin crews will be starting work at 5am tomorrow morning to help them avoid the scorching temperatures forecast for later in the day.

Residents who have a regular bin collection on a Tuesday are therefore asked to put their rubbish out this evening (Monday, July 18) to allow for this.

A council spokesperson said: “Our refuse team will be working an hour earlier from 5am tomorrow morning to help protect the team from the extreme heat conditions forecast for tomorrow afternoon.

