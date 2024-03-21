Bin collections in Derbyshire town delayed by almost a week due to roadworks
Residents in Belper have been told they will have to wait another six days for their bins to be collected due to roadworks.
Crews attempted to collect recycling from a number of streets in Belper yesterday (March 20) but the bin lorry could not gain access due to fibre broadband roadworks.
The areas affected include Abbots Grove, Acorn Drive, Acorn Way, Allstone Lee, Birch Vale, Edale Way, Eyam Walk, Leycote Way and The Green.
The roadworks are set to be in place until Monday evening (March 25) and Amber Valley Borough Council has now confirmed that the crews will attempt to recollection of recycling bin on Tuesday, March 26.