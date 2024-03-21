Bin collections in Derbyshire town delayed by almost a week due to roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews attempted to collect recycling from a number of streets in Belper yesterday (March 20) but the bin lorry could not gain access due to fibre broadband roadworks.

The areas affected include Abbots Grove, Acorn Drive, Acorn Way, Allstone Lee, Birch Vale, Edale Way, Eyam Walk, Leycote Way and The Green.

