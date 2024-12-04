Bike track to replace skate park in north Derbyshire town
A new bike track will replace a skate park and zip line in a north Derbyshire town.
The plan for the site at Pipeyard Lane, Eckington has been submitted by the parish council to North East Derbyshire District Council.
Parish clerk Emma Smith states in the application that the proposed bike track will be no larger than the current skate park and zip line. The site has always been a playing field and will continue to be used for recreational purposes.
While planning permission is not required for the bike track, the parish council is seeking a Lawful Development Certificate from the district authority before proceeding with its proposal.