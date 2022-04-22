Bike ride in memory of Derbyshire showjumper raises more than £20,000

Danni’s family and friends took part in the 50-mile Cycle Derby Sportive in her memory. Pictured at the front of the group are Sean and Debbie Meehan, Danni’s parents, and her partner Chris Kent.

Accomplished horse rider Danni died in July 2021 after falling from her horse, Lilly.

The air ambulance attended the scene within minutes, but the medics were not able to save her.

Nine months later, on the day Danni would have been celebrating her 33rd birthday, around 60 of her friends and family met at Markeaton Park in Derby where they set off on the 50-mile Cycle Derby Sportive.

Her partner Chris Kent, who works at Derbyshire firm Lubrizol – which provided support for the fundraising ride – was one of the “Ride High Danni” team, along with Danni’s parents Debbie and Sean and her brother Dominic.

Chris said: “I think Danni is looking down at us all and is, extremely proud, not only of me but the rest of us as well.”

Debbie added: “Emotions were certainly running high when we completed the Cycle Derby Sportive, but although it was a sad day being Danni’s birthday, it was overwhelmingly positive too that we were able to come together on our bikes to take part in this ride.

"The amount of money we have managed to raise for the air ambulance is quite simply humbling. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has reached out to us and given money to this very worthy cause.”

Chris said: “It was a great day. The weather was perfect. I felt quite nervous prior to the ride, but it was fantastic to see this huge group of people all wearing Danni’s pink riding colours.”

Community fundraising executive for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, Tracey Jones, said: “Everyone involved in the Ride High Danni cycle sportive has done a truly wonderful thing in memory of her, and the amount they have raised is phenomenal.”

Semi-professional rider Danielle of Blackbrook near Belper, had been riding from the age of 12. She died when her horse clipped a fence while training - sending her into a somersault before hitting the ground, an inquest heard.