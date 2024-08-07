Bigger bar plan for north Derbyshire village pub bidding for consent to build extension

Published 7th Aug 2024
The Three Horseshoes on HIgh Street, Brimington could get a bigger bar area if permission is granted to build an extension.The Three Horseshoes on HIgh Street, Brimington could get a bigger bar area if permission is granted to build an extension.
Owners of a north Derbyshire pub are seeking planning permission for an extension to accommodate a bigger bar area.

An application for consent to build the single storey addition to the Three Horseshoes on High Street, Brimington, alter the vehicle access and partially demolish a stone boundary wall has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council by an agent acting on behalf of Brimington Property Ltd.

The proposal involves constructing the extension at the side of the pub towards the eastern boundary which would add an extra 58 sq m of internal floorspace after development to the existing premises. Alongside the proposed bigger bar area, a women’s toilet would be accommodated in the new extension.

A design and access statement shows that the vehicle access to the site would be widened under the proposal and that the existing car park would remain unchanged.

