Big Jamboree hooray for Chesterfield scouts
Eight chesterfield scouts and their parents have managed to raise £30,000 to send the group to the World Scouting Jamboree in South Korea.
By Tony SaleniContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
More than 40,000 Scouts from all over the world will gather in South Korea for their World Jamboree this summer. The World Scout Jamboree happens every four years, each time hosted by a different country.
The Chesterfield group will join other UK young people aged 14 to 17 and their leaders and travel to South Korea as part of the UK Contingent.