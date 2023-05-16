News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Big Jamboree hooray for Chesterfield scouts

Eight chesterfield scouts and their parents have managed to raise £30,000 to send the group to the World Scouting Jamboree in South Korea.

By Tony SaleniContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 12:15 BST

More than 40,000 Scouts from all over the world will gather in South Korea for their World Jamboree this summer. The World Scout Jamboree happens every four years, each time hosted by a different country.

The Chesterfield group will join other UK young people aged 14 to 17 and their leaders and travel to South Korea as part of the UK Contingent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Chesterfield scouts are heading to South KoreaChesterfield scouts are heading to South Korea
Chesterfield scouts are heading to South Korea
Related topics:ScoutsChesterfieldSouth Korea