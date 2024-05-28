Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A little girl with a big heart who rescued three baby blackbirds has raised money for Chesterfield’s Pet Samaritans by organising a bake sale at her school.

Eight-year-old Aaliyah White was so touched by the care shown to the birds at the sanctuary that she wanted to give something back.

She decided on an end of term bake sale at Hasland Junior School and was helped by her mum Stacey Walker to make 24 cupcakes, 20 Coco Pops buns and 12 gluten-free brownies. Stacey said: “I was still baking at 10.30pm the night before!” Other pupils at the school contributed their bakes to the sale which raised a grand total of £128.10.

Stacey said: “I am so proud. I never imagined they would raise over £100.”

Aaliyah White organised a bake sale at Hasland Junior School and raised £128.10 for Pet Samaritans.

Aaliyah took the proceeds of the bake sale to Pet Samaritans at the weekend where she met a pair of tawny owls who are only a couple of weeks old. The baby owls, named Henry and Hetty, were found near Ladybower reservoir and showed signs of stress and rehydration on arrival at Pet Samaritans’ wildlife hospital. The owlets are now eating around four chicks per day and will cost the sanctuary more than £500 to care for during their many months there. An appeal for their upkeep has been launched at https://gofund.me/df34c09e

Aaliyah and Stacey have become regular visitors to the sanctuary since their cat Marge brought baby blackbirds into their home on Kestrel Road, Grassmoor, on three separate occasions.

Stacey said: “Marge carried them in so gently and dropped them on the carpet unharmed. It is quite a feat for Marge because in October last year she was shot and all her back end is pins and plates.

"We rescued the first one – Tweetie Pie – a couple of months ago. Marge brought it in late at night, we kept hold of it and took it to Pet Samaritans at Old Whittington the next morning. Aaliyah was a bit sad to hand over Tweetie Pie but she knew it was the right thing to do. Marge then brought another two in which we fed, kept warm and made a little sock nest for them and took to Pet Samaritans.”

Aaliyah White meets tawny owl chicks Henry and Hetty at Pet Samaritans in Old Whittington.