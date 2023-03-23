Molly-Mae Ferreday and Lola Hill will be having their hair cut in aid of the Little Princess Trust on Friday, March 31.

Molly-Mae Ferreday, 8, and Lola Hill, 15, are hoping to raise £550 to pay for a real wig for a child or young person who has lost their hair through cancer or another condition.

The girls, who live in Buxton, face the big chop on Friday, March 31. Their haircuts will be carried out by Lola’s hairdresser Stefanie Corkin who has offered her services free of charge to support the charity. Lola will be donating 12ins of hair and Molly-Mae around 10ins, along with sponsorship money, to the Little Princess Trust.

Molly-Mae's mum Jade Brindley said: “Both girls love their hair and couldn’t imagine losing it and how it would make them feel, so instead of having regular cuts and the hair being put in the bin they set out to grow it in the hope that one day they could both donate a desirable length to such an amazing charity that is the Little Princess Trust. They have both been growing their hair now for around two years and have hit a good length to donate.

"We are so proud of both girls for such a selfless act of kindness and wanting to help those that need it the most, not only by growing their hair to donate but by also trying to raise enough funds to cover the cost of a real hair wig being made, fitted and styled.”

Molly-Mae, a pupil at Buxton Junior School, and Lola, who attends Buxton Community School, set up a JustGiving page which raised more than £250 in a week and efforts have been further boosted with a collection pot at Wiltons shop on Bench Road in the town.

The Little Princess Trust provides free wigs for young people up to the age of 24. The charity also funds childhood cancer research to find kinder and more effective treatments.

If you would like to sponsor Molly-Mae and Lola in their efforts to fund a wig for a young person, go to www.justgiving.com/page/jade-brindley-1678999718253