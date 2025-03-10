International Women’s Day chimed with female bellringers at a north Derbyshire church.

Eight women, including two teenagers, rang the bells at Old Brampton Church in honour of the annual celebration. The two pieces of ringing included some apt name changes: 'Queens' and 'Tittums'!

One of the ringers, Elaine Rudge, was delighted that a photo she had taken of the churchyard with snowdrops and crocuses was chosen for the front cover of The Ringing World, a global weekly newspaper for bellringers, which was published on the day before International Women’s Day. Elaine took the stunning spring photo while a happy couple was getting married inside the church during the first occasion that she had rung the bells for a wedding.