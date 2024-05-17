Bid to repurpose redundant buildings into a hub for craft and wellbeing workshops, in Derbyshire
Ebony Prior is seeking change of use consent for the farm buildings approximately 90 metres from Stone Barn, Upper Mill Farm, Hazelmere Road, Creswell.
The buildings were leased by Landmarks charity for 19 years until 2014 as part of their training and education provision for people with disabilities. Activities included pottery, rural crafts, small animal care, horticulture, conservation and IT.
Miss Prior wants to offer a similar rustic experience to the wider general public. She proposes that the barn and stable block become multi-functional spaces offering rural craft training days, endangered heritage craft workshops, artisanal workshops promoting well-being and a classroom for Scout/Guide/school visits. The Wellbeing & Rural event barn will be available for hire to course leaders . A programme of modernisation would be required for the buildings to reach their full potential.
The application to change the use of the buildings to accommodate training, education and small scale events has been submitted to Bolsover District Council.
