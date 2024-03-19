Bid for new holiday chalets building close to old country pub in Derbyshire wins planning consent
Planners have given consent for a new build to house holiday chalets close to an old pub in the Derbyshire countryside.
Keith Marshall-Clarke, of Sunrise Cottage, The Bear Inn and Hotel, Belper Road, Alderwasley has been granted permission by Amber Valley Borough Council to erect a timber building on site. Two one-bedroom chalets would be accommodated in the proposed structure.
The 18th century inn currently offers guest acccommodation in seven ensuite rooms and two cottages.